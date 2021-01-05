Nigeria: 1,375 Migrants Arrested During Border Closure - Govt

4 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the armed forces of Nigeria as well as the Nigeria Police force and other security and intelligence agencies were involved in the exercise.

The Nigerian government said on Monday that no fewer than 1,375 irregular migrants were arrested while the border drill code-named, "Exercise Swift Response, " lasted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the border drill was held between August 20, 2019, and December 17, 2020.

Speaking at a new year media briefing in Lagos on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the border drill was a huge success.

The minister said the seizures so far during the period included 157,511 - 50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertiliser used for making explosives and 18,630 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

The total monetary value of the seized items, according to him, is about ₦12.362 billion.

NAN recalls that "Exercise Swift Response" was launched as part of efforts to secure the land and maritime borders in the South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West Zones from smuggling and irregular migration.

The exercise, coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was meant to boost the national economy and strengthen border security.

Following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 16, 2020, four land borders were reopened, including those in Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.

The minister said the exercise had saved resources and enhanced national security.

He said: "The importation of drugs and proliferation of small arms, which usually fuel violent extremism and terrorism in the country, have been significantly curtailed.

"For instance, 95 per cent of illicit drugs and weapons that are being used for acts of terrorism and kidnapping in the country comes in through our porous borders.

"However, since the border drill started, this importation has been drastically reduced."

Mr Mohammed also said the agricultural sector had received a boost from the drill, with rice production now nearing the level of self-sufficiency for the country while poultry production was at a high level.

He commended security operatives for displaying a high level of professionalism and unflinching commitment to the national assignment.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

