Zimbabwe: Olinda Mourns Stunner's Late Mom

4 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

ZIMBABWE socialite Olinda Chapel has expressed her condolences following the death of ex-husband and Zim hip hop musician Desmond Chideme aka Stunner's mother.

"My heart is heavy. I keep asking and checking if I heard correctly. Only to be met with the same answer. I can't believe I am typing your eulogy. I wish I could explain how you were not my mother-in-law but my mom. But only you and I know the bond we shared. 'Mhunhu wenyu' as he'd say. And such a bond needs no explanation," posted Olinda on her social media page.

Stunner's mother passed on in the early hours of Sunday through illness.

The musician told media his late mother enjoyed good health for the greater part of her life and was hardly taken ill.

Added Olinda, "I will miss your jokes and your contagious smile. Who am I going to sing 'eriza iwedzokorora' to? Who is going to recite the rosary to me?

"Mom, thank you for all the love you showed me. Sleep well Super Granny, till we meet again."

