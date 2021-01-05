Zimbabwe: 21-Year-Old Singer Seeks to Make an Imprint On the Music Scene

Chitungwiza bred musician C3 Major, real name Ian Ndondo, is hoping rekindle the Traditional Mbira Music genre following the release of his 10-track album titled Ngoma Isina Muzera.

In an industry that is now monopolised by digitally composed music, the 21-year-old rising star believes he will be the one to revive this dwindling genre.

"If Zimbabwe does give me an ear, this album will be the turning point for the seemingly dying genre," Ndondo said.

Unlike most musicians, who on garnering significant fanbase started drifting from the Traditional Mbira genre that had given them a starting foot, Ndondo emphasised that whichever growth he may experience in future, Mbira will remain his first love.

"I have an undying passion for this genre and Mbira in particular. I know people grow in music and quite often would like to experiment on this and that, however, Mbira music will remain my first love," he said

Ngoma Isina Muzera was released in October and is fused with traditional, Afro and love songs.

Ndondo started his musical journey in 2018 when he was doing O'Level at Zengeza 1 High School. He says it was in his school band that he nurtured love for Mbira.

