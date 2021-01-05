Seychelles: Seychellois Man Dies of Covid-19, First Pandemic Fatality Recorded in Island Nation

4 January 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 57-year-old Seychellois man who had been hospitalized since New Year's Eve passed away on Sunday.

The man, who had been at the Isolation and Treatment Centre at the Ile Perseverance Family Hospital, died from complications from his illness, said a communique from the health authority.

"This is the first such death occurring in Seychelles, and comes amid a new uptick of COVID-19 cases," said the communique. In a press conference on Monday, the Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan sent his condolences to the family and said he hopes they will be comforted in this difficult time.

On the issue of the outbreak of community transmission, Ramkalawan said that the situation keeps deteriorating and that everyone should take the situation seriously. There are 16 new cases that have been recorded as of Sunday night, out of which three are from Seychelles' second-most populated island of Praslin. As per last information released on Sunday, the island nation in the western Indian Ocean had a record of 83 positive cases out of which 46 were Seychellois.

"It is easy to put COVID-19 under control if we all take precautions. We should all be wearing our mask. It is an easy thing to do. This is an appeal from the Ministry of Health also," said Ramkalawan.

The latest restrictive measures were first put in place on December 30 after Seychelles started experiencing community transmission. Following a high-level meeting on Sunday, the head of state increased the measures including restrictions on movement from one location to another, and encouraging workers to work from home except for those in essential services.

Ramkalawan reiterated that this is not the first time the country is going under restrictive measures and is urging the population to keep following these regulations. The head of state went on to say that more measures will be announced on Tuesday and there might "be shocks as things might not seem as it is."

Still, in the fight against COVID-19, the health services in Seychelles expect to roll out a health education campaign which will include the vaccination programme later this month.

Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020. The island nation has since recorded 322 cases; 223 have since recovered.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.