Mozambique: 2021 Military Registration Begins

4 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Military registration for Mozambicans aged 18 and above began throughout the country on Monday and is scheduled to last until 28 February.

According to a press release from the Defence Ministry, it is hoped that more than 200,000 young Mozambicans will register for military service.

As happens every year, this target is extremely modest. The law on military service states that all Mozambican citizens, of both sexes, must register in the year of their 18th birthday. According to the projections from the 2017 population census, published on the web page of the National Statistics Institute (INE), slightly more than 651,000 Mozambicans will reach the age of 18 this year.

In other words, the Defence Ministry fully expects only 31 per cent of 18 year olds to register for military service.

Furthermore, all those who should have registered in previous years, but did not do so, should register now, unless they are over 35 years old. If they are included in the figures, then many millions of young Mozambicans ought to register over the next two months.

The Mozambican armed forces (FADM) are relatively small, and there is no way that the FADM can recruit hundreds of thousands of people a year. Each year a few thousand are recruited, after passing fitness tests.

The official launch ceremony for the 2021 military registration campaign will take place on Wednesday in Morrumbala district, in the central province of Zambezia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.