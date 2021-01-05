Nigeria: Covid-19 Worsens in Nigeria As Country Records Highest Daily Infections

A family is being tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Before Monday, the last highest figure was the 1,145 cases recorded on December 12, 2020.

Nigeria on Monday recorded its highest daily COVID-19 cases as the world continues to battle the virus.

On Monday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,204 new coronavirus infections.

With the latest figure, the total number of cases across the country rose from 90,080 to 91,351.

Nigeria in the last 24 hours also reported seven additional deaths from COVID-19 complications as the spike in new cases continues to feed through into fatalities.

The Monday figures brought the total death tally from COVID-19 in Nigeria to 1,318.

In the past 17 days, there have been 106 recorded deaths from the coronavirus.

Since early December 2020, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Nigeria as the country continues to record relatively high daily infections.

Until the resurgence of the infections in December, Nigeria never had a higher number of daily infections than the 745 reported on June 19.

In about a month, daily cases in the country averaged 600 for the first time since the pandemic reached Nigeria in late February with the spread concentrated in the country's two major entry points and hardest-hit cities - Lagos and Abuja.

Health experts believe the lowering of guard on safety and the weak enforcement of protocols especially in the country's major airports in Abuja and Lagos could be responsible for the development, warning that the situation could get worse if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 11,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 91,000 cases so far, 75,699 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

The 1,204 new cases were reported from 21 states - Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), Oyo (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa(11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue(5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1) and Osun (1).

Lagos led with 604 new cases, more than half of Monday's tally. The commercial city is Nigeria's coronavirus epicentre with a total of nearly 32,000 cases and about 250 deaths.

Abuja with the second highest number of infections and deaths also came second on Monday with 200 new cases.

With the country into the second wave of the pandemic, federal authorities have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

According to the NCDC, the failure of Nigerians to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive period could lead to more spread of the disease.

So far, Nigeria has conducted over 950,000 COVID-19 tests.