Uganda: CAF - Mutebi Is Back and Raring to Go

4 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

With at least $275,000 (Shs1bn) in sight if KCCA makes it to the Caf Confederation group stage, Mike Mutebi has vowed to run his players lame while trying to overturn AS Kigali's 2-0 advantage in the Caf Confederation Cup first round on Wednesday.

"It is mission possible. I'm fully recovered from Covid-19 and I can't tell you the joy I have working with my team again," a buoyant Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"We believe we can make it."

Bogged by Covid-19 a fortnight ago, KCCA was forced to return from Kigali empty-handed after Caf granted their opponent a 2-0 win as the Kasasiro couldn't raise the minimum number of players.

Like Mutebi and his assistants Badru Kaddu, Moses Oloya, Jackson Magera, hitherto affected players Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana are all back in action.

Attacking mode

"Our game plan has never diverted away from attacking football. Expect that and more when we meet Kigali. We won't be under pressure to score in early but goals must rain," Mutebi stressed.

KCCA have camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi as they prepare for the clash that could also determine which players join the Cranes in Cameroon for Chan 2020 finals.

Meanwhile, the Rwandans arrived in the country on Saturday and booked in at Marriott Hotel-Entebbe as they plot the assault on St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, where KCCA host the return leg.

