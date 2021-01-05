Nigeria: Kwara Governor Sacks Cabinet

5 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dissolved his cabinet.

A statement signed by the governor's chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye said the dissolution took effect from December 31, 2020.

"His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

The Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril retains his seat", the statement added.

It said the governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25% female, in what was remarkably the most gender friendly cabinet on the African continent. The cabinet also had the country's youngest commissioner.

