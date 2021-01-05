Malawi: Madonna Faces Criticism for Dancing On Tables At Malawi Presidential Palace - 'Virtues of Kabbalah Cult'

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on New Year's Day met with visiting U.S. pop singer Madonna, praising her efforts to help children's education.

US pop star Madonna is facing criticisms in social media platforms after she sat on tables and danced when she went to meet President Lazarus Chakwera last week with some critics saying she was spreading the virtues of Kabbalah sect of Judasim to the Malawian head of states who is an ordained evangelical pastor.

Madonna is seen in a video clip wearing black dress sitting on tables and later making dancing antics in a room she met President Chakwera.

Some sections of society have taken up in social media platforms condemning her, saying this was disrespectful to the State House.

It is yet to be establish whether permission was sought from authorities for her to act that way in Kamuzu Palace.

Others criticise Madonna that she wants to spread the virtues of Kabbalah, an ancient form of Jewish mysticism.

Central to Kabbalah is the reading of the 23-volume Zohar, or Book of Splendor, which explains the secrets of the Bible and, indeed, every aspect of life. That it is written in ancient Aramaic is not an insurmountable problem: devotees are instructed to scan the text with a finger in order to absorb the teaching of the book.

Claims abound that Kabbalah is a cult that exploits people financially and psychologically.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has also triggered criticism for shaking hands with e Kabbalist

Celebrity Madonna and talking to her without a face mask on.

A video making rounds on social media shows the two talking straight into each other's face, apparently without regard to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Malawi.

Yesterday alone, three people died of Covid-19 while 132 new cases were registered.

Critics say the President should have led by example in adhering to the preventive measures of the pandemic.