Nigeria: Former ANA Vice Chairman, Aderinokun Dies At 80

5 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former Vice Chairman Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun is dead.

He passed on January 3 at 80, following a brief illness.

A statement by his brother Chief Kayode Aderinokun reads: "With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, Otunba Eddie, Olayiwola Aderinokun on the 3rd of January 2021, following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family."

Until his death, the late Aderinokun, a journalist and sports enthusiast was a major benefactor of ANA Lagos chapter.

He founded The Clusters, a pop group in Lagos in the late sixties and featured great talents such as Berkeley Jones (guitarist), Tony Amadi, Linus Okechi and Jibade Thomas. Aderinokun was an enigmatic and resourceful patron of the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and its projects.

