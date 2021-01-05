Zimbabwe: Watch - Vendors, Touts Plead for Time to Hustle Before Lockdown

5 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Some vendors and touts in Harare's busy Mbare Musika market and bus rank have voiced their dismay over government's failure to grant citizens a grace period to try and raise money for basic use before announcing a long 30-day national lockdown.

Health Minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga weekend announced the tightening of a government lockdown period set to last 30 days.

The period shall see informal traders barred from operating with only workers employed under sectors regarded as essential services allowed to go to work.

The measures are aimed at reducing the continued spread of a pandemic that has witnessed galloping infections in the recent past.

December 2020 alone saw over new 4 000 cases recorded against some 2 500 recorded between September and October same year.

NewZimbabwe.com took time to visit some of Harare's busiest areas such as Mbare Musika and its bus rank where vendors and touts regretted the government move.

"This (Covid-19) has always been there, but they were supposed to give us time to look for money.

"The little we had we spent over the festive season; they should have at least given us one week to hustle and run around like the last time," said one of the touts.

A vendor who spoke to the NewZimbabwe.com news crew said the fact that they were coming from the Christmas and New Year holidays meant they did not have any money and such a move by government could leave them powerless in the face of hunger.

"You all know children demand clothes over these holidays and we also travel to our rural homes but at least if the president could give us some time to hustle and find some little money for survival.

"We do not have any money," he said.

"Corona is there and it is killing people but at least they should have given us a bit of time to look for money to buy food and stuff."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.