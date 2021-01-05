Nigeria: Ali Baba Recounts Experience At Isolation Centre

5 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has said anyone who claims COVID-19 is scam is a "fool".

The award-winning entertainer took to his Instagram page yesterday to share a video wherein he narrated his experience while at the Yaba COVID-19 isolation centre in Lagos after contracting the novel disease.

Ali Baba, who revealed that many people died during his time at the isolation centre, called on Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines put in the place by the federal and state governments.

He said the need to heed to the protocols became necessary amid a second wave of the pandemic, which he claimed is deadlier than the first.

The comedian, who stated that he spent his Christmas and New Year holidays at the isolation centre, also enjoined Nigerians to distance themselves from those who still think that coronavirus pandemic is a scam.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying -- pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged... people are dying everyday. Those numbers you see are not fake" he said.

"I have spoken with people who attended parties and died two days later. COVID-19 is real, don't let anyone deceive you. Anyone who tells you COVID-19 is scam, don't trust the person."

Ali Baba also commended Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, and medical professionals fighting against the spread of the disease in the state.

In a terse accompanying post, the comedian wrote: "Don't let anyone tell you it's a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

"COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it's not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.