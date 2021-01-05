Nigeria: Commissioner Resigns, Urges Gov Obiano to Take Charge of Govt

Awka — Anambra State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has resigned his appointment following alleged threat to his life and sabotage in government.

Madubuko, who has worked with the state Governor, Willie Obiano's administration for years, submitted his resignation letter, saying the sabotage he has experienced as a commissioner in the state is the reason it would be difficult for Nigeria to develop.

The commissioner, a Canadian-trained Nigerian, was first appointed as Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce; later, as Commissioner for Road, Rail and Water Transportation, and finally as Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism.

In his resignation letter which was obtained by THISDAY, Madubuko charged the state governor to wake up and take charge of his government, alleging that his government was run by a tiny cabal that insists on everything being done their way.

Part of Madubuko's resignation letter read: "I must sincerely thank the governor for the opportunity to serve in his government. When l was appointed a commissioner in 2018, the governor directed me to block all revenue leakages.

"That l did without looking at faces. In the cause of fighting corrupt, individuals holding the state revenue in the jugular, all manners of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor accusing me of several misdeeds, particularly destabilising our party, the APGA, and advising the governor to remove me before l could do more harm to the party.

"In several occasions, agents of darkness tried to bribe me. I arrested these criminals, an action which was also applauded by the governor at an Exco meeting. Within three years, I have been redeployed to three key ministries in the state as a commissioner.

"I fought various parasitic interests and jailed many of them. I stepped on toes risking my own life for the survival of the state. Those toes l stepped on are now in the prowl for my life. I am no longer safe as l speak. In three different occasions, l was attacked by unknown gunmen.

"I was equally attacked severally at the Onitsha main market by the agents of the revenue criminals. All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state revenues to the detriments of the Anambra citizens.

"I am particularly happy that the governor acknowledged my positive and selfless contributions to the point of putting my on life on the line in the process of executing my assignments. All our efforts to help the governor from all angles were unfortunately hijacked and framed in the bad light by forces of inordinate ambitions and insatiable greed.

"I watched my state being destroyed by a tiny cabal of renegades. I therefore advise the governor to rise up to the challenges of leadership and take charge of his government. This is because, at the end, the governor alone will take all the glory for things done right and blames for things done wrong."