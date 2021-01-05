Zimbabwe: South African Duo in Foiled Bid to Smuggle 15 Malawians

5 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two South African nationals were arrested on New Year's Eve while attempting to smuggle 15 illegal migrants from Malawi through Forbes Border Post.

The pair Edward Mojafefa (41) and Isaac Lekgobane Mahlatji (40) appeared before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhinji for contravening the Immigration Act.

The bail ruling they applied for was set to be heard Monday.

It is the State's case that on December 31, 2020 at around 5pm, an immigration officer Tinashe Makotore stationed at Forbes Border Post was at the exit point when the pair which was driving a South African registered Marcopolo with 15 Malawian nationals on board arrived at the border post.

The accused persons presented themselves to Makotore and produced travelling documents as well as of the Malawian nationals.

Upon interview and examination, the informant established that the two were assisting the 15 Malawian nationals who had no valid travel documents to exit the country enroute to Malawi.

The accused persons were arrested and handed to police.

