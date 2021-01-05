Gambia: 2 Prison Officers Detained Over Escape of Murder Suspect

4 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Two officers of The Gambia Prison Services (GPF) at the Mile 2 Central Prison have been detained in connection with the escape of Buba Drammeh, a murder suspect who was accused of killing one Buba Jammeh, The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source confirmed to The Point that the suspect was detained at the Maximum Security Wing of the prison. The two prison officers are currently under police investigation with a view to establishing the cause of the incident.

The suspect, Buba Drammeh, was accused of killing Buba Jammeh; former staff of Brikama Area Council (BAC), during a communal land dispute between the people of Gunjur and Berending in March 2019. The suspect, after the incident, fled and escaped arrest. However, he was rearrested last year by personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

Our source further added: "We suspect that there could be conspiracy in the way and manner in which the suspect Buba Drammeh escaped the prison because there was no breaking in the prison. Therefore, how could a prisoner escape a prison when there is no breaking? Investigation is currently ongoing in order to get to the root of the incident. I am sure after the incident, everything will be clear."

