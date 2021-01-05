Gambia: Darboe Describes 2021 As Year "To Salvage Gambia 'From Corruption, Greed & Incompetence"

The secretary general and leader of United Democratic Party (UDP), lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has claimed that 2021 provides an opportunity for Gambians to elect a leader who will free The Gambia from corruption and greed.

The veteran lawyer made the statement while delivering his 2021 New Year speech to Gambians.

While expressing his hopes that the New Year will see the end of the coronavirus pandemic and life back to normalcy, the UDP party leader emphasised the importance of 2021 to the people of The Gambia.

"2021 will also be a year like no other for us Gambians. It is a year we will go to the polls to make one of the most important decisions that will affect our lives and livelihoods.

That will be an opportunity for us to salvage our homeland from corruption, greed, incompetence, and false promises and to regain hope for the people of The Gambia."

The Gambia will elect a president in December 2021 who will lead the country for another 5 years, and as expected, the UDP leader took the opportunity to highlight what his party has in store for Gambians.

"This year's election is about choices. Choices about what you, Gambians, want and deserve.

"The United Democratic Party offers to redesign the narrative and offer solid, clear and comprehensive roadmap for the next 5 years and beyond."

"Our five-point Agenda plus more is not only a promise to you fellow Gambians, but a firm commitment and a social contract that offers a programme with a heart and a menu of realistic and tangible development plans to improve the quality of lives of all Gambians."

UDP supporters have renewed their trust and confidence in Darboe after re-electing him as party leader in the recent congress ahead of the general elections.

Until former ruling party Alliance for Patriotic, Reorientation and Construction (APRC) unveils its standard bearer for the presidential elections, former UDP treasurer and 'prodigal son' President Adama Barrow, remains to be Darboe's only stumbling block to his long cherished dream of ruling The Gambia.

