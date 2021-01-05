Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 2 New Cases

The Gambia has registered two new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,802.

One of the newly confirmed Covid-19 cases sought to be tested on the account of being sick with flu-like symptoms, while the other is an intending traveler, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The 236 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 indicated the registration of no new COVID-19 related death.

At least three people were newly taken into quarantine, while none was discharged.

"The country currently has13 people in quarantine, 9 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%."

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 186 new positive cases, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 19,697.

They recorded 17,515 recoveries, 421 deaths while 1760 are under treatment.

