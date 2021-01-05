Namibia: QSB Athletics Training Camp Back

The Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Training Camp takes place for the 28th consecutive year in Windhoek this week.

Leonie van Rensburg, who has been organising the event since Steele Botes passed away in 2014, said it would continue this year despite the added problems posed by Covid-19.

"We don't have as many coaches from South Africa as in the past, mainly due to the added costs for Covid-19 tests, so this year we only have Charley Strohmenger and Roger Haitengi. But they will work together with our top local coaches to train our young aspiring athletes," she said.

Another change sees the camp being held at Affies Park at Wanderers for the first time. It had been held at Windhoek's Independence Stadium over the years, but the deterioration of its facilities necessitated Van Rensburg to find a new venue.

Ïn the past I spent up to N$15 000 of my own money to clean up the place. Poison alone for the red ants cost N$4 000, while I had to cut the grass and clean the toilets and stadium. I just decided it was not worth the effort and costs to host it there, and then I'm not even talking about the tartan track that was further damaged during an NDF parade last year," she said.

Strohmenger will take charge of the sprints and hurdles, while Haitengi, who is the Namibian triple jump record holder and the current University of Johannesburg athletics manager, will conduct the long jump and triple jump courses.

Some of the local coaches that they will work with include Henk Botha (shot put), Ryan Williams (discus), Karlien Botha (shot put and discus for primary school athletes), Godfrey Tsowaseb (long distance running), Walther Dorn-Schnirring (long jump and sprints), FC Pieterse (hurdles), Sherwin Vries (sprints), Jasper Engelbrecht (javelin throw), and Karen Swanepoel and Tangeni Nakale who will focus on children aged six to ten years old.

Aspiring athletes can participate in one of three courses - the Kids Athletics (6-10 year olds); an intermediate course, where athletes can choose between high and long jump; hurdles and sprints; shot put, discus and javelin; and middle and long distance courses; and the elite or senior specialisation course, where athletes can choose from sprints, hurdles, middle and long distance, high jump, long and triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin.

Registration for the course took place yesterday, while it will start today and continue till Friday.

Van Rensburg, however, said that late registrations could still be accepted, and she can be contacted at 0811271193 for more information.