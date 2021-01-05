Egyptian Journalist Aamer Abdelmonem Detained On False News and Terrorism Charges, Denied Medication

4 January 2021
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Aamer Abdelmonem, and ensure that he receives proper medical treatment, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

On December 19, security officers arrested Abdelmonem, a freelance columnist who contributes to Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera, from his home in Cairo, according to Al-Jazeera and news reports.

The following day, state prosecutors charged him with spreading false news and assisting a terrorist organization, and ordered him to be detained for 15 days pending trial, according to those reports and a local journalist who is following the case and spoke with CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal. That journalist said that Abdelmonem remains in detention as of today.

On December 31, the journalist's daughter, Mariam Aamer, told local news website Darb that authorities in Cairo's Tora Prison denied her multiple requests to deliver insulin, eye medication, and prescription glasses to her father, who is a diabetic and has cataracts in both eyes. Prison authorities have barred the journalist's family from visiting him, according to news reports and the local journalist.

"Egyptian journalist Aamer Abdelmonem is already in failing health, and to detain him during a global pandemic blatantly endangers his life," said CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, Sherif Mansour. "Egyptian authorities must immediately release Abdelmonem, drop all the charges against him, and grant him the medical attention he needs."

Following his arrest, state security officers interrogated Abdelmonem about his recent articles in Al-Jazeera and his former work as the editorial director of the independent newspaper Al-Shaab, which was banned in 2014, according to those reports and the journalist who spoke to CPJ.

In his recent articles on Al-Jazeera's website, Abdelmonem criticized the Egyptian government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its crackdown on the Al-Azhar Islamic Institution, a state-affiliated religious institution.

Abdelmonem also posts about politics and human rights on Twitter, where he has about 12,000 followers.

CPJ emailed the Egyptian prosecutor general's office and the Ministry of Interior, which oversees the police and prison system, for comment, but did not receive any responses.

According to CPJ's 2020 prison census, at least 27 journalists were imprisoned in Egypt in retaliation for their work as of December 1.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.