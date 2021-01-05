Tanzania Police Clarifies On Australian Zara Kay's Arrest

4 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro has on Monday said the arrest of Australian national Zara Kay was an immigration issue that is currently under investigations by the department.

"She was arrested and interrogated but as it stands it is more of an immigration issue which is currently being handled by the department," said the IGP Sirro.

He was speaking at a news briefing at the Senior Police Officers Mess at Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam where he touched on several matters regarding the operations of the traffic police in the just concluded 2020.

According to international media outlets Zara Kay was arrested on December 28 after she was summoned by the police.

Kay tweeted on 28 December she was 'going to the police station because someone reported me in for blasphemy' and a few days later told her supporters she was out on bail but 'still quite traumatised from everything'.

According to her she is supposed to return to the police station on Tuesday, January 5.

According to The Guardian UK, Kay was raised a Shia Muslim in Tanzania, told the Australian newspaper in 2019 that she had been forced to wear the hijab from the age of eight but took it off when she moved to Australia to study in her late teens.

She has renounced Islam and campaigns to help people who struggle when they similarly leave the faith. Kay has held speaking events in Australia on the topic: "Losing your religion can be hard, and for some, it can be fatal".

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.