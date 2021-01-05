Tanzania: Design Database Tracking Drugs Flow, ICT Experts Asked

The Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr. Godwin Mollel has challenged Information Communication and Technology (ICT) experts to come up with a local database that will show flow and use of medicines in hospitals.

Dr. Mollel issued the directive at Mbozi District in Mbeya Region, while meeting health stakeholders' directors, social welfare and nutrition officers from the office of the President Regional Administration and Local Government ((PO-RALG).

"I want a kind of database or health system that shows flow of drugs from the top at national to regional and finally to the health centers. This should be able to tell us the medicines received and what has been taken out," he pointed out.