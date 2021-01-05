Kenya Records 106 Covid-19 Cases As Nomalcy Returns

5 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases Monday as normalcy returned.

With the reopening of schools that were closed in March 2020, authorities said there was hope of getting life back to normalcy, starting with schools.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Monday's cases increased infections in the country to 96,908.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week extended the COVID-19 containment measures including the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew until March 12, 2021 to help flatten the curve.

The measures extended include the closure of bars by 9 pm as directed by the President on November 4 when he revised the night curfew to start at 10 pm to 4 am.

The Head of State also banned all forms of political gatherings, roadside rallies and meetings for 60 days with the exception of funerals and weddings which must be conducted with prior approval of authorities, with limitation to only 150 people.

On Monday, Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 3, 315 samples which were tested on Sunday.

Nairobi County produced majority of the new infections after posting 87 cases followed by Uasin Gishu which had five cases.

"The cumulative tests now stand at 1, 059, 006. From the cases 97 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners," he said.

131 patients who were under the home-based care programme were cleared of the virus while another 53 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide raising the total number of recoveries to 79, 257.

One patient succumbed to the virus raising the total number of fatalities to 2, 964.

