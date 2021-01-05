Tanzania: Mwl Nyerere's Last Born Burial Wednesday At Pugu

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The body of the last born of the founding Father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere will be laid at rest on Wednesday at Pugu Misheni cemetery in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam City.

This has been revealed by the family's spokesperson Sunday (January 3, 2021), Bhoke Nyerere saying that the deceased, Rosemary Nyerere's body will be viewed at her father's residence at Msasani by relatives, close friends and leaders, before burial.

She further said that there will be church ceremony at St. Immaculata in Upanga, Dar es salaam before shift to the cemetery.

