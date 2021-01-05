Tanzania: Railway Wagons Removed From Accident Scene

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Isdory Kitunda

The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has successfully removed railway wagons from the scene of a derailed passenger train in Dodoma Region.

Three people were killed and 66 others injured after a passenger train derailed at Makulu in Bahi District in Dodoma on Saturday evening.

TRC Director General, Eng. Masanja Kadogosa said today the corporation continues with its investigation to establish the cause of the accident.

He added that, the investigation not only targets to know the people involved to cause the accident, but also to prevent further accidents to happen.

On her side, Bahi District Commissioner Mwanakhamis Munkunda has said that, a thorough inspection was carried out in all 11 train wagons and that no passenger or passenger's luggage was stranded inside.

The District Commissioner assured that security has been strengthened to ensure that both people's and TRC's properties are in safe hands.

