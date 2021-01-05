Namibia: Man Arrested Over Pangolin Sale

A MAN from Okahao was arrested for contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act after reportedly being found in possession of and dealing in a controlled wildlife product.

On 31 December at about 13:55 the suspect (30) was allegedly found in possession of a suspected pangolin skin at Okahao during a police operation.

He appeared in the Okahao Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The suspect was arrested while allegedly selling the skin to an undercover agent.

The product is valued at N$50 000.

The suspect remains in custody for further investigation.