Namibia: Man Arrested Over Pangolin Sale

4 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

A MAN from Okahao was arrested for contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act after reportedly being found in possession of and dealing in a controlled wildlife product.

On 31 December at about 13:55 the suspect (30) was allegedly found in possession of a suspected pangolin skin at Okahao during a police operation.

He appeared in the Okahao Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The suspect was arrested while allegedly selling the skin to an undercover agent.

The product is valued at N$50 000.

The suspect remains in custody for further investigation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.