Tunis/Tunisia — The local hospital in Nebeur (governorate of Kef) has started operating at a cost of about 2.5 million dinars, said Monday Regional Health Director in Kef, Tarek Rajhi.

The new hospital includes several medical services including those of emergency, general medicine, gynaecology, radiology, etc., he told TAP.

According to the same source, the new hospital will help bring health services closer to the inhabitants and improve the performance of the sector in the region.