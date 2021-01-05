South Africa: Media Statement - Health Committee Chairperson Appreciates the Department of Health's Vaccine Rollout Strategy

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has noted with appreciation and welcomes the Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy which was presented by its Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, yesterday.

Dr Dhlomo said the strategy on its own boosts the hope of South Africans on the Department of Health and the leadership of its Minister Dr Mkhize and his team in particular. "The unveiling of that strategy yesterday created a new hope to South Africans and a new confidence in the leadership of Minister Mkhize and his team. South Africans now see the light at the end of the dark tunnel of Covid-19," said Dr Dhomo.

According to Dr Mkhize the rollout is going to be in phases, phase one, two and three. He said phase one will target the front line health care workers who constitute 1. 2 million, phase two essential workers who constitute 2.5 million and phase three who constitute 22.5 million people. He said by the end of phase 3, 40.3 million citizens will have been immunised which is equivalent to approximately 67. 25% of the population.

Presenting the strategy, Dr Mkhize said: "At this stage we have secured the doses that will be acquired through COVAX which will ensure that we immunize 10% of the population through this mechanism and, in line with President's statement, we expect the processes will have delivered the vaccine by beginning of second quarter."

Dr Dhlomo said: "We are looking forward as the committee to the successful rollout of the plan and we are behind the department in its fight against this very brutal pandemic." Furthermore, Dr Dhlomo said: "We would engage as the committee during the course of this week for further clarity."