Tanzania: 'We Do Not Set Collection Targets for Traffic Police', Says IGP Sirro

Dar es Salaam — The Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro has on Monday January 4 said that traffic officers are not given collection targets contrary to the common belief.

The IGP was speaking at a news conference after a meeting with senior traffic officers at the Police Officers' Mess in Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam saying the fines are usually as a result of the offences that the drivers commit.

"There is not a single time that we have sent our officers out there to meet a certain target because we are not tax collectors and above all the money that we collect goes to the government," he said.

He also warned car owners who resort to hiding their cars once they are found with offences and some who change number plates to disguise.

According to Mr Sirro, in comparison to 2019, road accidents have reduced by 50 per cent and other crimes in general such as burglary has dropped by 20 per cent.

He, however, said that there was still a challenge with professionalism among some traffic officers who lack customer care.

This he said causes dissatisfaction among the general public who sometimes leave in discontent.

"There are many times when vehicle owners who get stuck on the roads complain about our officers for asking for bribes, we have agreed that this has to stop forthwith," said IGP Sirro.

The Police chief also decried a tendency by certain traffic officers of holding people for very lengthy hours because of a traffic offence.

"I have said No!! Unless the accident involves death otherwise in most cases there is no reason why we should keep someone for long hours," he said.