Tanzania: 'Chadema Was Not Involved in Selecting the 19 MPs', Insists Party Chairman Mbowe

4 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's national party chairman Freeman Mbowe has on Monday January 4, reiterated the party's decision to expel 19 women party members.

The 19 are accused of contravening the party constitution and procedures by appearing before the National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai and taking the oath as Special Seats MPs without the involvement of the party's hierarchy.

Speaking during his first speech of the New Year, Mr Mbowe said the 19 cadres were not chosen by Chadema and the party's Secretary General did not present the names of its Special Seats MPs on grounds that the elections were rigged.

"The sworn-in Members of Parliament were chosen without Chadema involvement, and that is why we were forced to strip them of party membership," said Mr Mbowe.

He said the party has allowed them to file appeals as they wait for the Central Committee and the General Congress that are expected to sort out the issue.

"The meetings will help to protect their rights in the appeals they filed," explained Mr Mbowe.

Those accused apart from Ms Mdee, are ex-Bawacha vice chairperson Hawa Mwaifunga, national secretary Grace Tendega, deputy secretary general Jesca Kishoa, ex-Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Nagenjwa Kaboyoka and Chadema chairperson for Mtwara Region Tunza Malapo.

Others are Cecilia Pareso, Sophia Mwakagenda, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba, Stella Fiao, Agnesta Kaiza, Felista Njau, Kunti Majala, Asia Mohamed, Conchesta Rwamulaza as well as ex-Bunda and Tarime Urban MPs Ester Bulaya and Esther Matiko respectively and the ex-youth wing secretary general Nusrat Hanje.

