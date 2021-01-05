Nigeria: Ekweremadu Chased Away During Football Match in Enugu

5 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Odu

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was on Sunday, whisked away in Ulunya, Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, when some suspected thugs invaded a football pitch where he kicked-off a match.

Vanguard gathered that some thugs who were not comfortable that a football tournament was sponsored by Ike Oha Foundation, owned by Ekweremadu, pulled down the goal posts and allegedly chased the lawmaker and his entourage out of the match venue.

Some youths who spoke to Vanguard on the incident on the condition of anonymity alleged that the thugs were hired by the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Pat. Asadu.

The youths further alleged that they had approached Asadu to sponsor the tournament but he declined, forcing them to seek for Ekweremadu's financial assistance.

However, when contacted, Asadu denied any involvement in the incident.

He said: " At my level, there is hardly anything that would happen in Ovoko and the people won't call my name. I didn't know that Ekweremadu was coming to my country home. I only read that on social media. How he came and where he went are his personal businesses which he has a right to embark on.

"Anyone alleging that I hired some boys who pulled down the goal posts where he was to kick-off the football match should provide evidence linking me to the incident.

"What I noticed was that there was a football tournament which the vigilante group said they should not play because they noticed the politics and the misgivings involved.

"For the 24 years that the tournament held, this is the first time that the football association is inviting someone from Aninri or Orba or any community outside Ovoko to sponsor it. Therefore, some people were not comfortable with the arrangement and they went to court to obtain an order to stop it."

When contacted, Ekweremadu thanked the youths for not giving in to violence. He said he would not be distracted in his mission of bringing good governance to the people of the state.

He further pledged to execute some development projects in Enugu North Senatorial District, adding that he would equally continue to support Ovoko Football Association in order to discover talented footballers from the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.