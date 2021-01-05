Liberia: Rep, Gray Speaks Out

Share

Montserrado County District#8 Representative and former CDC campaign spokesperson has accused the Ministers of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill and Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah of engineering the appointments of family members in government who lack basic skills and knowledge to perform.

In his revelation, Rep. Gray alleged that Ministers McGill and Tweah have used their proximity to President George Weah to appoint family members in sensitive positions especially people who he said do not have the objective of the revolution.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend in Monrovia, Rep. Gray said the two cabinet ministers prevailing on the President to appoint unqualified individuals in government has brought serious embarrassment to CDC and the government.

According to him, there are several persons serving in the Foreign Service who were employed based on closed relationship with senior cabinet ministers, "like McGill and Tweah", thereby damaging the image of the government abroad.

He proposed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recall all junior staffers at foreign missions to recheck their credentials, accreditations, adding that because most of them were appointed by the former regime of Ex-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Meanwhile, Rep. Gray is recommending that all employees at the central administration at the Capitol Building be vetted because they are not working.

At the same time, Gray has stressed the need for financial experts to assist Minister Tweah in handling the Liberian economy.

The Montserrado County lawmaker intoned that Minister Tweah lacks the ability to reach out, adding that Minister Tweah alleged refusal to seek help in handling the Liberian economy is creating serious problem for Weah administration, and called on the Finance Minister to listen to other experts in revamping the economy.

Rep. Gray also pointed out that the Minister of Agriculture Jeannie Cooper has received enough funds; but yet, there is no improvement in the sector.

Gray called on President Weah to question the Minister's impact on all the donations she has received.

The CDC lawmaker accused Minister Cooper of refusing to do business with new partners in the sector because of personal interest.

According to him, the agricultural sector has received over US$20m since the new Minister took over, but there is no progress.

Gray said for President Weah to be successful in 2023 presidential race, he needs to reshuffle or dissolved his cabinet.

Speaking on the Justice system in the country, Gray called on Justice Minister Musa Dean to define his path as to where his loyalty belongs, but did not go further.