Liberia: LEC Hits 47, 45mw

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) says it has once again hit a new milestone reaching a peak demand of 47.45MW on New Year's Eve 2020.

This, a release said is a direct result of the addition of over 27,000 new customers to the LEC system during 2020 and the recent replacement of almost 30 blown transformers "thanks to HE President George Manneh Weah's GOL funded transformer replacement project."

"We are indeed most grateful to His Excellency our donor partners and for their ongoing and unflinching support," LEC said in the release.

The release said this increase in demand was to have been met by electricity purchased from Cote d'Ivoire and delivered via the much anticipated 225,000-volt CLSG transmission line, which will link the electricity systems of Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea and was expected to Go-Live in December 2020.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our colleagues in Transco and their contractors, we now know that the CLSG transmission line, will not now go live until end February 2021 leaving a significant capacity gap during the earlier part of the 2020/2021 dry season," the release added.

LEC says it is "closely monitoring the water inflow situation at Mt. Coffee and can confirm that water inflow levels are dropping quicker than we had hoped for. Due to the delay in completion of CLSG, LEC has been forced to begin parallel operations of generation at Mount Coffee and Bushrod stations."

"LEC will continue to review the situation regarding water inflow, fuel availability and CLSG completion. Rest assured that LEC is making every effort to minimize the impact of the CLSG delay on electricity supply. LEC will publish a demand management schedule next week for your information," the release added.