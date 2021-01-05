Liberia: VP Taylor Breaks Silence On Dec. 8 Elections

Share

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has for the first time spoken on the December 8, 2020, special senatorial and by-elections, saying the voters sent a very loud and clear message to the government.

VP Howard-Taylor said results from the elections were a message of hopelessness on the part of the Liberian people.

"2020 was a very strategic year. The people went out expressing their message of frustration through the ballots box. Democracy is the engagement and the interaction of the people. I hope everyone has heard that message," VP Howard-Taylor said.

The Liberian Vice President who is also the President of the Liberian Senate explained that the legislature which has the responsibility to improve the lives of the people, must now begin to show love for country by the different decisions they make in that body.

Madam Howard-Taylor told Spoon TV over the weekend that the Liberian people made a choice to elect CDC-led government to improve their lives but are disappointed, evidenced by the results.

The Vice President recalled two years ago, she told a party leader in the CDC collaboration that if things do not change, the government will lose seats during the special senatorial election, something that has now happened.

. Madam Howard-Taylor warned that if the ruling party does not live up to the people's expectations, there will be another December 8 in 2023.

"I hope we have gotten a clear message that people have sent to us... I hope we can look at where we have fallen short and catch up and see how we can change the trajectory; the Chinese people say if you don't change where you are going, you will end up where you are headed; I hope this is a loud and clear message to us that we must get everyone on board," she said.

She admitted that everyone within the Coalition was not on board during the just ended elections.

Madam Howard-Taylor who was not active during the just ended elections said she was absent without leave.

According to her, a lot has happened over the year and she thought it wise to step back a little, saying "as leaders, you must believe that people are able to look at their future and take the proper decision that they must take... maybe it was time to sit back and see how things will end up... though I was not in my best mood considering what have happened to me... "

The Vice President said the ruling party needs to see how it can get everyone on board, reassess what it is doing; how it can reenergize the hope and aspirations of the people so that they can once again believe in what the government is doing.

Madam Howard-Taylor acknowledged that there's lot of hopelessness and disappointments across the country even within the ruling establishment to the extent some stalwarts of CDC are now expressing their frustrations.

She hopes the party can reassess and find a genuine way forward to ensure that the government moves the country in the right direction.

The Vice President said every government is elected to make its people happy, emphasizing that the message coming out of 2020 says the people are not happy; "we must reassess and see what we can do to make the people happy... "