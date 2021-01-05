Angola: Covid-19 - Last 24 Hours With Zero Death

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities registered in the last 24 hours, 42 new infections and 43 recovered patients, at a time that Angola recorded zero death from this pandemic.

Of those recovered, 39 are from Luanda and 4 from Cuando Cubango, aged between 4 months and 60 years, the secretary of State for Public Health updated the data last Monday.

Franco Mufinda explained that out of the 42 newly infected, 36 are from Luanda, 3 from Bié, 2 from Benguela and 1 from Cabinda.

Regarding the diseased ones, 2 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 78 moderate, an equal number with mild symptoms and 5,844 asymptomatic.

According to the secretary of State, at this time, health authorities are closely following 166 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

With these numbers, Angola now has 17,684 cases which breaks down to 11,266 recoveries, 408 deaths and 6,010 diseased, out of 314,196 processed samples.

The recovery rate is fixed at 63.7% and the daily positivity rate is 5.9%.

The official disclosed that in the last 24 hours, at the borders of access to the capital, Luanda, 1,088 people were tested, without any positive case.

