Nigeria: Warri Wolves Record First Win of the 2020/2021 NPFL Campaign

4 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Warri Wolves recorded their first win of 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, campaign after they laboured to a 1 - 0 win over Adamawa United on Sunday in Ozoro.

The Seasiders, playing their first match of the season at home, dominated play in the early exchanges.

In spite of the huge ball possession they enjoyed in the opening stage of the encounter, Warri Wolves lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

William Sunday and John-Paul Chinedu were particularly guilty of fluffing the few scoring chances that came during the opening half, as Adamawa United threw more men behind the ball in their own half and relied on counter-attacking moves.

On resumption of the second half, Warri Wolves doubled their efforts in pushing for a goal, as they started to create clear-cut scoring chances.

However, it was Adamawa United that almost went ahead in the 76th minute when Adam Yakubu connected with the ball perfectly inside the box and it was going in before Pwadadi Bulus managed to dive and gather the ball.

In the 83rd minute, Warri Wolves deservedly went ahead against the run of play. Uche Iruahialam made a solo run from midfield and sent a fine shot from the edge of the box inside the net through outstretched hands of Adamawa United's goalkeeper, Victor Philemon.

That solitary effort was all that Warri Wolves needed to record their win of the 2020/2021 NPFL campaign.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Goes Back Under Hard Lockdown as Covid-19 Surges
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.