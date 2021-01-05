Zimbabwe: Woman (65) Killed in Fight

A Harare man allegedly smashed a 65-year-old woman with a brick on the head several times, resulting in her death after she tried to restrain him from assaulting his girlfriend.

Nicholas Matarirano (27) of Stoneridge Park, allegedly struck Joyce Garikai on the head after she tried to restrain him from attacking his lover, Kundai Kanupula, following a misunderstanding.

Matarirano appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court facing a murder charge.

He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka, who remanded him in custody to January 14.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecuting, Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe said on December 28 at around 2am, Matarirano was at Taisekwa Shops in Stoneridge with his lover, Kanupula.

The two allegedly had a misunderstanding that saw Matarirano assaulting Kanupula. The 65-year-old woman intervened and tried to restrain Matarirano.

In anger, Matarirano allegedly picked up a brick and struck the senior citizen on the head several times leaving her with deep wounds.

The woman was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Matarirano was is scheduled to return to court on January 14 for his routine remand.