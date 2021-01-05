Kenya: Gor Mahia in Damage Control Mode

Gor Mahia's camp was a near full house Monday as 22 players trained ahead of Wednesday's Caf Champions League return leg fixture against CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

This was an improvement from the previous two days of training where only seven and 10 players were available on Saturday and Sunday, with the squad on a go-slow over unpaid dues.

Tomorrow's match, which kicks-off at 3pm, will be played behind closed doors at the Nyayo National Stadium as a measure to guard against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Gor Mahia will merely be playing for damage control as the Algerians thrashed them 6-0 in the first leg played on December 26.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Sychellois Bernard Camille as centre referee for the match.

Frantic efforts to have the striking Gor players back to training seem to have borne fruit with most of the squad facilitated to attend the training at Jericho's Camp Toyoyo.

They later had a meeting with the team manager Jolawi Obondo where they aired out their grievances and were promised their pay by today.

"They have told us that the sponsor is releasing money by Tuesday (today) to clear our salaries. Many have asserted that unless we are paid, it will take another tall order to convince us to honour not only the Caf matches for the club but even in the league," said a player who sought anonymity.

Gor Mahia stand-in coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo was elated by the player's presence saying the training session was a success ahead of the final one to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium from 10am today.

"We have urged the players to work hard and give their all in the match. I am confident of a win," added Omollo.

Omollo, who is also the Posta Rangers coach, however, told Nation Sport that it will be an uphill task to cut the heavy deficit and has informed his players to focus on a win of any kind.

Our focus is a win of any kind at home so as to redeem ourselves from the previous defeat considering that our opponents are very tough," said Omollo.

CR Belouizdad's squad of 22 players had a two-hour training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, yesterday.

However, journalists were locked out of the session with one of the Algerian officials claiming that Gor Mahia equally denied Algerian media access in the first leg match.