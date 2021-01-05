Kenya: Noc-K to Launch 'Bubble' Camps Next Month

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) plans to launch "bubble" training camps next month in the final push to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Stung by effects of the coronavirus pandemic that almost wiped off almost an entire sports calendar last year, NOC-K officials are leaving nothing to chance as they target sending a team of about 100 to the rescheduled July 23 to August 8 Games.

"To achieve the goals, we have planned programmes and training camps for adequate preparations. We expect that by the month of February, the qualified teams will proceed to a controlled training in a bubble," NOC-K secretary Francis Mutuku said in a statement yesterday.

"This will help athletes resume training and prepare for the residential training camp slated for early April."

Mutuku said Kenya's Olympic team will proceed to an international training camp in Kurume City, Japan, for at least 14 days ahead of the Games, adding that NOC-K will continue assisting teams that are still battling to earn Olympic qualification.

"In support of these, NOC-K, in conjunction with International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) is providing scholarships to at least 15 athletes to help them prepare for Olympic Games," he explained.

NOC-K is also providing team preparation grants to the national women's volleyball and sevens rugby teams.

"All the teams currently in the qualification pathways will be supported by the Government and NOC-K to ensure that they qualify for the Games," he assured.

NOC-K recently shifted their head office from Plaza 2000 on Mombasa Road to a new address in Westlands.

"We will start off the year 2021 at our new home along Parklands Road, Gallant Plaza. The official launch of the office is scheduled before the end of January 2021," Mutuku noted.

The year 2021, will mark the start of 2021 - 2024 Olympiad, the 4-year Olympic plan leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"We expect to roll out various programmes associated with the Olympiad, such as athlete support through scholarships, programs aimed at capacity building for administrators and technical officials as well as enhancing the knowledge and expertise of sports support environment such as physiotherapists and doctors.

"It is our expectation that we will improve the sporting environment and personnel within the Olympiad cycle," Mutuku said in the statement.

He added that NOC-K will start the preparations for all teams eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 games including skating and breakdancing, the latest additions to the Olympic programme.

"Our sports development agenda will continue in the year 2021. We will put our focus on youth development in sports.

"Towards this we have developed various programs aimed at empowering young athletes," he said.

NOC-K's ambitious youth development programme included the launch of a sports science centre.

"This sports science center will be instrumental in developing talents as well as improving performance of our athletes and teams through advanced technical capacity and research," Mutuku explained.

"We have also developed programmes for current athletes including change makers application as well as the career transition training 365+ aimed at empowering athletes make the transition from active athlete more fluid.

"This will include training on business skills and other skills to empower them transit from active sports."