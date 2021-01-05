Malawi: Warriors, Eagles Share Spoils in Mzuzu

Blue Eagles Football Club returns to its base in Lilongwe with a single point from two games in Mzuzu.

After losing 0-1 to Moyale Barracks on Saturday, the Eagles were held to a one-all draw by Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

There was no clear pattern of play in the first half as both sides used long balls to allow their strikers chase and attempt to shoot at goal but no clear chances were created.

In the second half, a thunderous shot from outside the 18 metre box by Eagles' Kelvin Tshibwabwa in the 49th minute was deflecting into the Warriors' net but goalkeeper Leonard Manda was agile and pulled a marvellous reflex save to deny the cops an opener.

Three minutes later, the Warriors exchanged brilliant passes among Dan Sibale, Collen Nkhulambe and Gift Kasambala but when the ball was laid for Frank Chiumia, his powerful shot missed the target with a whisker.

In the 64th minute, Kelvin Tshibwabwa pulled Collen Nkhulambe's shirt in the 18 metre box as he was about to open fire and referee Macneils Gausi pointed onto the penalty spot. Nkhulambe scored Mzuzu Warriors' only goal from the spot kick.

Gausi handed the Eagles their own penalty in the 72nd minute which Stuart Mbunge converted. It is alleged that a Warriors defender handled the ball in the box. 1-1 it ended.

Speaking after the match, Blue Eagles coach, Gerald Phiri, complained of poor officiation by referee Macneils Gausi.

"The way the referee handled the game is pathetic. Both penalties that he awarded Mzuzu Warriors and us are not genuine.

"But getting a point here is not that bad. I have some work to do. I am very hopeful that my players will cope with my style of play," explained Phiri.

Warriors coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said his players were improving.

"My players are improving. I think the referee was confused. He made some questionable decisions. We need to work hard to start winning more games," said Chirwa.

The Warriors are now on position 13 with 5 points from 6 games while the Eagles are on position 12 with 6 points from 7 games.