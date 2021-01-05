Namibia: Schools' Reopening Postponed

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Monday announced schools will reopen on 26 January.

State school pupils would have gone back to school on 11 January, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said.

Teachers are now expected to return on 14 January, instead of 6 January.

Nghipondoka said the new dates were proposed in consultation with the presidency, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Namibia National Teachers' Union, the National Advisory Committee on Education, and other key stakeholders and role players.

"Considering the various regulations issued on Covid-19 . . . the ministry has put various mechanisms in place to ensure implementation in schools and school preparedness . . ," Nghipondoka said.

She said parents are responsible for ensuring their children are provided with masks and the correct information on how to wear them.

Moreover, schools are expected to evaluate their preparedness for the return of all pupils on the proposed dates.

"Schools are expected to communicate to parents as to what teaching and learning mode they will make use of," the minister said.