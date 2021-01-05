Tanzania: MCC Hit Annadil in Tca Cup

5 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Jongo

MCC beat Annadil Seifee by 22 runs in the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Seifee Cup 2020 at Annadil Burhani Club.

The Annadil Burhani has organised a T10 Cricket tournament as part of the festivities to mark the Birthday of their Spiritual Leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Annadil Burhani Cricket ground is in the heart of Dar es salaam and the club felt it had been a very long time since they hosted a tournament themselves on the ground.

It was initially planned as an 8-team tournament of TCA Divisions A1, B and C.

An overwhelming response was received from the cricket fraternity and the tournament was restructured to accommodate 14 teams.

MCC won the toss and elected to bat first to score 111 runs, dropping four wickets in the 10 overs, giving their opponents a hard time to chase the target score of 112 in 10 overs.

In their inning, Annadil Seifee had nothing to offer as they ended in 89/4.

Nandakishan Pottachira scored a half century as James Jeyson had 31 not out for the victors.

Mufaddal Moiz scored 33 runs not out for the losers as Adnan Karimjee hit 29 before he ran out for the losers.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Club had also a bad day, after losing to Sklpsc by four wickets. The winners scored 53/6 in their inning, but the losers could not manage to make a chase, ending at 51/9.

The matches are played on weekends and public holidays in a round robin format followed by knockouts.

The finals are expected to be played on January 12

