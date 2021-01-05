Tanzania: Support Small Scale Producers to Grow, State Tells Stakeholders

5 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE government is collaborating with other stakeholders to transform all sectors, where small scale producers are engaged to grow and become sustainable- a move aimed at enriching Tanzanians economically.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo made the revelation in Dar es Salaam, recently while visiting TIB Development, Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and the National Development Cooperation (NDC).

"IF we focus on formalising informal small scale business which are estimated to be exceeding one million, it means numerous jobs will be created for youth and people centred economy will steadily move forward," he added.

Elaborating, he told TADB and TIB Development Bank to consider backing up small scale farmers and producers with funds and education, as well as loans if they are to support the government in addressing poverty in the country.

"We need a better framework for encouraging small business registration and other entrepreneurs through knowledge and bring them focused on setting a basis, where they can grow in business," he pointed out.

In response, TADB Managing Director, Japhet Justine told the minister that for five years his bank has been providing loan support to the small scale farmers, adding: "For five years the bank has being issuing loans amounting to nearly 250 bn/- through Cooperative Unions and companies. However small scale farmers have a challenge of documenting their daily activities including cash flows."

On his part, TIB Development Bank's Managing Director, Mr. Charles Singili told the minister that their main focus has been to push for long term investment support to local and foreign investors. Mr Singili said that for the small and medium scale enterprises, his bank concentrates on facilitating their activities given the favourable investment climate provided by the government.

"The government has been investing in various sectors like roads, rail and marine transportation to facilitate production among informal and formal sectors and these are also our focus," he pointed out.

According to the National Bureau of statistics (NBS) the country has made a lot of developments in rehabilitating railway, water and road transport by improving marine vessels, including constructing new ones Lake Victoria, Nyasa and Tanganyika.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.