Tanzania: Support Small Scale Producers to Grow, State Tells Stakeholders

THE government is collaborating with other stakeholders to transform all sectors, where small scale producers are engaged to grow and become sustainable- a move aimed at enriching Tanzanians economically.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo made the revelation in Dar es Salaam, recently while visiting TIB Development, Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and the National Development Cooperation (NDC).

"IF we focus on formalising informal small scale business which are estimated to be exceeding one million, it means numerous jobs will be created for youth and people centred economy will steadily move forward," he added.

Elaborating, he told TADB and TIB Development Bank to consider backing up small scale farmers and producers with funds and education, as well as loans if they are to support the government in addressing poverty in the country.

"We need a better framework for encouraging small business registration and other entrepreneurs through knowledge and bring them focused on setting a basis, where they can grow in business," he pointed out.

In response, TADB Managing Director, Japhet Justine told the minister that for five years his bank has been providing loan support to the small scale farmers, adding: "For five years the bank has being issuing loans amounting to nearly 250 bn/- through Cooperative Unions and companies. However small scale farmers have a challenge of documenting their daily activities including cash flows."

On his part, TIB Development Bank's Managing Director, Mr. Charles Singili told the minister that their main focus has been to push for long term investment support to local and foreign investors. Mr Singili said that for the small and medium scale enterprises, his bank concentrates on facilitating their activities given the favourable investment climate provided by the government.

"The government has been investing in various sectors like roads, rail and marine transportation to facilitate production among informal and formal sectors and these are also our focus," he pointed out.

According to the National Bureau of statistics (NBS) the country has made a lot of developments in rehabilitating railway, water and road transport by improving marine vessels, including constructing new ones Lake Victoria, Nyasa and Tanganyika.