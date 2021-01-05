Tanzania: Our Target Is to Qualify - Simba

SIMBA SC have maintained that their target is to qualify into the group stage of the CAF Champions League and stamp a record of becoming the first team in the country to reach that stage for the second time in the past three years.

The Reds face FC Platinum in the reverse leg of the CAF Champions League at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow from 5:00pm with big hopes of winning the encounter and earn a slot into the last 16 of the competition.

Backed by their winning slogan called War in Dar (WIDA), Simba head into the clash with one goal down they suffered in the first leg in Zimbabwe where the two teams met hence, this is the only chance to silence the visitors.

However, speaking on Monday in the city, Simba's Information Officer Haji Manara reiterated that there is no way their opponents will leave the country unscratched as their number one priority is to progress into the group stages.

"Preparations for the important game are unfolding well and we have high hopes to do well on the day. "We are thankful to CAF for accepting our request to reschedule the kickoff time from 7:00pm to 5:00pm because this will give our fans enough time to go back to their residential areas in good time after the match," noted Manara.

He added that WIDA campaign was deliberately innovated by the club to give players morale and fighting spirit throughout the 90 minutes of play and show them that there is nothing important than reaching into the last 16.

"Simba have never done well in any competition without massive support from fans because the power and capital of Simba belongs to the supporters. "As such, if anybody in the stadium will sing WIDA, WIDA, WIDA during the match, Platinum will easily be defeated," he insisted.

Furthermore, Manara disclosed that the generation of experienced players in the likes of John Bocco, Aishi Manula and others in the team have a chance to put the record of sending Simba into the group stages twice in three seasons.

"This has never been achieved in the country before bearing in mind that legend players like Sunday Manara and others, despite doing a recommendable job in the country's football circles, they never achieved that status, hence, the generation of Bocco and Manula have the opportunity to implement that," said he.

He also narrated that the qualification of Simba to the group stages will mean that next season, the country will feature four teams in CAF run competitions thereby calling upon every Tanzanian to rally behind Simba in their tomorrow's match and iron out their differences.

Queried to highlight about Jonas Mkude's suspension, Manara responded that his case is still under the umbrella of the club's disciplinary committee and that the player is still part of the club.

"Whatever will happen, Mkude is part of Simba. He has not been chased away by the club. When the committee will be complete with his case, without doubt, he will resume his duties as Simba player.

"He is the only senior player at Simba such that next season will be his 10th season at Simba. Every person faces challenges sometimes in his or her life. whatever success will be stamped by Simba, Mkude is part of it." Manara remarked.