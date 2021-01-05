Tanzania: Construction of Classrooms Gathers Momentum in Shinyanga

THE construction of more classrooms has gathered momentum in Shinyanga Region with various stakeholders giving support.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Patrobasi Katambi donated 23m/- for the construction of classrooms and teachers' houses in various schools of the municipal council.

Mr Katambi, who also doubles as Shinyanga Urban Constituency Member of Parliament, urged relevant officials, including the Shinyanga District Executive Director (DED) and ward councillor to ensure the classrooms were completed by the end of next month.

"I wouldn't like to see our children failing to study in this coming academic year due to lack of learning facilities.

"I have visited some schools and noted how big the shortage of classrooms is," said the deputy minister during his recent tour of the area.

Shinyanga Municipal Mayor David Nkulila donated 100,000/- and five cement bags to Mazinge Secondary School in Ndembezi Ward.

He praised residents for initiating construction activities, saying "more efforts are still needed to fight against the shortage of school infrastructure. The government works hard to create an enabling learning and teaching environment. So, let us support it."

For his part, Shinyanga District CCM Chairperson Abubakari Gulam pledged to donate 10 cement bags for Ngokolo Secondary School, which had a shortage of eight classrooms.

"I will submit the bags of cement next week," he promised.

DED Geofrey Mwangulumbi said classrooms' demand was 100, with secondary schools missing 34 and primary schools 66 classrooms.

"Only 2m/- is enough for finishing activities," assured the DED.