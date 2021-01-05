Tanzania: Fish Value Increases By 17pc

THE value of fish sold in registered markets rose by 16.8 per cent to 84.8bn/- in the quarter ending September last year from 72.6bn/- of the corresponding quarter in 2019 on account of the measures taken by the government to control illegal fishing.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT)'s consolidated zonal economic performance report the increase in the value was recorded in all zones except Dar es Salaam and Central, partly underpinned by an improvement in the quantity of fish sold in the markets by 8.6 per cent to 17,784.3 tonnes.

Meanwhile, a decline in the value of fish sold in Central and Dar es Salaam zones was due to a decrease in fish imports and local catches.

To reap maximum benefits from fishing, the government recently announced plans to strengthen a crackdown on illegal fishing with stern legal measures taken against the culprits.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Pauline Gekul said previous anti-illegal fishing activities forced the government to spend about 1.2bn/- on crackdowns, something that should not be repeated.

She said the government had put in place plans to purchase four new fishing vessels in the India Ocean to boost fishing activities and address illegal fishing in the country.

The vessels, according to the deputy minister, will help create 45,000 employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

Councils were directed to set aside 15 per cent of their revenues accrued from livestock and fishing sector for supporting development projects in their areas, including providing loans to fishermen.

According to the CCM 2020-2025 manifesto, the government focuses on improving ports and purchasing modern fishing vessels to improve the economy through fishing activities.

The ruling party's manifesto states that major fisheries development will be on course once the fishing environment is improved to attract both small and big investors to engage in the business.

The government aims at building a big fishing port along the Coast that will attract big fishing vessels for deep sea vessels to dock.

It also looks forward to providing fishing education to local fishermen, especially on the use of proper equipment and best fishing methods.

"The purchase of new five vessels will go along with the establishment of new fish processing industries and strengthening of existing ones.

This will help create a reliable market for fish products and boost the sector," reads part of the document.