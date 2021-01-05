Tanzania: African Sports, Mbeya Kwanza in Fierce Battle

FIERCE battle has emerged in group A of the First Division League (FDL) between current leaders African Sports FC and second placed Mbeya Kwanza FC as the pace for league promotion next season escalates.

Both teams have been tied at 20 points from 9 matches played after winning six games each, stamping two draws, losing one match plus conceding six goals apiece.

The only difference between them is the number of goals scored as African Sports have injected 17 goals against 13 netted by their closest challengers Mbeya Kwanza hence the former occupies the navigation seat.

This gives an indication that this season, goal difference may decide which team deserve automatic promotion into the Mainland Premier League and not via points difference as it is usually the case.

Majimaji FC and Lipuli FC have both garnered 15 points to occupy third and fourth slots consecutively while Kengold FC and Njombe Mji accommodate fifth and sixth places with 13, 10 points in the bag respectively.

Seventh and eighth placed African Lyon and Mawenzi Market each has bagged 9 points whereas Boma FC and Ndanda fill up the remaining two places with six points apiece.

Again, the marathon is stiff in the group B of the FDL with Pamba FC still enjoying the top seat with 18 points collected from a total of eight encounters they have played.

Geita Gold are second on the ladder with 16 points while Fountain Gate FC are third with 15 points. Transit Camp and Kitayose FC have tied at 12 points apiece to sit on fourth and fifth places.

Arusha FC seem to be running out of gas as they lately occupy sixth place with 11 points in hand while Rhino Rangers, Mbao FC and Alliance FC still occupy the red zone pack of the 10-team log after getting 8, 7 and 4 points respectively.