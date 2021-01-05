Central African Republic: CAR's Touadéra Re-Elected President

Paul Kagame/Flickr
Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic.
5 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR) has won the December 27 election, according to results announced late Monday, January 4.

Mathias Morouba, head of the Autorité Nationale des Elections (ANE)-the country's national electoral commission, said Touadéra garnered 53.92 per cent of votes.

Former Prime Minister Anicet Georges Dologuele, who came second, managed 21.01 per cent votes.

It means Touadera has now won a second term as president of the Central African Republic ruling out the possibility of a rerun, as the winner obtained an absolute majority of the votes.

Bangui, the country's capital, was a mixture of calm and seemingly muted jubilation at 8pm, shortly after the results were announced.

People went about their business around the city despite fears of potential after the results were pronounced.

Despite attempts by rebel groups to obstruct the recent presidential and legislative elections, nearly two million Central Africans went ahead and casted their votes, aided by peacekeepers from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).

Touadéra, 63, is an academic who has been President of the conflict-torn country since March 2016.

He was previously Prime Minister from January 2008 to January 2013.

Former Central African President François Bozize, who is leading a rebel coalition, and is accused of trying to sabotage the December 27 election process was not permitted to stand for election.

Last month, CAR's constitutional court invalidated five candidatures including François Bozizé, 74-year-old ex-President who returned to the country last year and is now accused of fermenting trouble.

Touadéra last week told reporters that security, peace building and reconciliation as well as rebuilding his country's ravaged economy will be his focus areas.

The native of Damara, about 60 kilometres north of Bangui, has many supporters in the capital.

"A respected man, a President I like very much"

About three hours before the results were pronounced, Phoebe Damoino, a reporter with Global TV Africa, a media house based in Bangui, told The New Times that she voted for Touadéra because he is the man to help the country recover from years of strife.

Damoino said: "First of all, Mr Touadéra is a respected man. He is a good leader, for me, and he is a President I like very much. You see, thanks to him, the main streets are now lit with solar panels and more work is being done in that line. And he is a man intent on improving our country's education.

Damoino pointed out that, Touadéra, a former university lecturer at l'Universite de Bangui "still teaches mathematics at the university even now while he is President."

She added: "He has a passion for education. He wants to see his country evolve in this important sector, and others."

The announcement of the results is considered as a historic date. It sets the tone of continuity and especially gives the re-elected leader the legitimacy he needs to now focus on doing away with the myriad of disruptive rebel groups in the country.

If he succeeds, and there is hope he could if he remains focused, it is then that he can properly tackle the resource-rich country's poverty.

The mathematics professor is described as the right man to help CAR enjoy lasting peace and attain development.

Businessman Amadou Housseni told The New Times that: "I am happy he won. I have no doubt that he will deliver. This is a President of peace, a President of everyone."

Asked what he would tell Touadéra, Housseni noted that considering how much his country has suffered, the newly re-elected leader should work harder, so as to turn things around.

"And, I am confident that he will deliver. He wants to. I trust him."

In the December 2015-February 2016 presidential election, Touadéra was elected as President in a second round of voting against Dologuelé.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Read the original article on New Times.

More on This
UN Rejects Vote Rigging Claims in CAR as Touadéra Wins
UN Peacekeepers Attacked As CAR Prepares for Polls
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Upcoming Election Might Test Stability in CAR - Crisis Group
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.