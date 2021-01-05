West Africa: National Calls for Proposals (The Gambia, Ghana, Senegal) - Supporting Remittances in Times of Crisis in Africa

press release

The Financing Facility for Remittances (FFR) of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is pleased to announce the 2020 National Calls for Proposals: Supporting Remittances in Times of Crisis in Africa.

Through its over US$60 million fund, the FFR works to reduce poverty and promote development by leveraging both international and domestic remittances and migrant capital in rural areas of developing countries. In this context, the FFR intervenes in Africa through the Platform for Remittances, Investments and Migrants' Entrepreneurship in Africa (PRIME Africa), a programme co-financed by the European Union, with the aim to reduce inequality and enhance financial inclusion in Africa through the reduction of remittance costs and the maximization of their impact.

Through this year's national Calls, the FFR seeks to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on remittance markets and flows in Africa, and foster a sustained recovery and resilience for remittance families. In doing that, the awarded proposals are expected to increase economic opportunities for the rural poor through support and development of innovative, cost-effective and easily accessible international or domestic remittance services, to and from the targeted countries and their respective remittance corridors.

This first set of national calls for proposals will focus on three targeted countries, namely The Gambia, Ghana and Senegal, and will finance initiatives that will support at least one of the following objectives:

Reduce international remittance transaction costs - Contribute to reducing international remittance transfer costs to Ghana and increase access to and use of transparent and gender responsive low-cost services.

Accelerate digitization of international remittances - Accelerate the use of digital products and the digital payments ecosystem to support international remittances to Ghana.

Leverage remittances to deepen financial inclusion - Use international remittances to Ghana as a conduit for increasing financial inclusion and the resilience of remittance senders and recipients.

Expand formal channels for international remittances - Promote greater access and use of formal international remittance transfers in Ghana.

IFAD's FFR welcomes strategic partnerships linking for-profit entities with non-profit organizations, formal financial intermediaries, money transfer operators, microfinance institutions, financial cooperatives, postal networks, philanthropic organizations, investment funds, local and national governments, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture West Africa Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These National Calls for Proposals 2020 will finance grants from €150,000 up to €500,000.

Deadline for ONLINE SUBMISSION of proposals is Friday, February 19, 2021 at 18:00h (GMT TIME).

IMPORTANT: Please note that these templates are for reference only. An online version of these templates will be available to applicants for online proposal submission by 4 February 2021.

Please find below the specific guidelines for the three countries, as well as the templates for the submission of the proposals.

Related documents

The Gambia - Call guidelines

Ghana - Call guidelines

Senegal - Call guidelines

Templates for submission 1

Template for submission