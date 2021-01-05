Namibia: Teachers' Union Wants Manageable School Term

The minister of education, arts and culture is currently consulting with stakeholders to ensure that schools reopen smoothly.

This as the nation is bracing for the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) on Monday, the outcome of in-depth consultation between the union, the education and health ministries, and the Office of the Prime Minister will be communicated on Tuesday.

"It is evident that the second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in the country, which necessitated the need to be extra cautious in adhering to health regulations and protocols," the statement reads.

According to the statement, many schools struggled to provide an environment conducive to learning amid the pandemic.

Apart from a lack of educational equipment and furniture, some schools could not resume face-to-face teaching last year due to inefficient water supply.