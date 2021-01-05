Namibia: Teachers' Union Wants Manageable School Term

4 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The minister of education, arts and culture is currently consulting with stakeholders to ensure that schools reopen smoothly.

This as the nation is bracing for the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) on Monday, the outcome of in-depth consultation between the union, the education and health ministries, and the Office of the Prime Minister will be communicated on Tuesday.

"It is evident that the second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in the country, which necessitated the need to be extra cautious in adhering to health regulations and protocols," the statement reads.

According to the statement, many schools struggled to provide an environment conducive to learning amid the pandemic.

Apart from a lack of educational equipment and furniture, some schools could not resume face-to-face teaching last year due to inefficient water supply.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.