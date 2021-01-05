Namibia: Ocean Suicide Victim Identified

The body of the man who drowned at Swakopmund, which was retrieved from the ocean on Monday, belonged to British national Mark Allinson (51), the police confirmed.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu says Allinson has been married to a Namibian woman for the last two years.

He was renting a room at a house in Swakopmund's Tamariskia suburb.

Iikuyu says Allinson's motive for taking his life is unknown, and no foul play was suspected.

Elton Noabeb, who witnessed the incident, says he saw a person jump into the sea from the edge of the breakwater at the Plaz am Mer waterfront mall.

He thought the person was going for a swim, he says.

Allinson's body was retrieved a few hours later.

Another witness, who alerted the police, saw the body floating close to the jetty.

Sea-rescue divers were summoned to retrieve the body.

They brought it to the beach, from where it was transported to the police morgue.

Iikuyu says a piece of paper containing Allinson's name and the number of a contact person was taped inside his pants' pocket.